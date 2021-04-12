Ramadan 2021
Ramadan UAE: Varsities launch scholarships during holy month

Nandini Sircar/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Reduced fee packages and 50 per cent scholarships being offered by institutions.

Universities in the UAE are rolling out Ramadan special scholarships to students, easing the worries of many families impacted by the pandemic.

“We have reduced our entire fee packages for 2021. Keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, this has now been extended to all current and new students," said Dr James Trotter, dean and academic president of Murdoch University – Dubai.

"We are also offering a 50 per cent scholarship for the first year of the undergraduate degree with academic merit-based scholarships up to 40 per cent for the second and third year. Our Global MBA course has a guaranteed 20 per cent scholarship as well. The Early Bird bursary of five per cent for the September 2021 intake will also run through all of Ramadan," he added.

The Ramadan initiative of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai offers scholarships of up to Dh20,000 and will end on May 20. Hameed Al Obaidi, senior admissions counsellor at the institute, said: “Our scholarships are up to 50 per cent and we go extra generous in the month of giving.”

Universities are hoping that the scholarships will empower youth and boost the student community. Claire Roper-Browning, regional director of marketing, recruitment, admissions and communications at Heriot-Watt University – Dubai (HWUD), said: “Ramadan represents a time of reflection, togetherness, and generosity. The HWUD Community Award is inspired by these values and is our way of giving back to our local communities. We hope to help aspiring students achieve their academic potential through this scholarship and bring them one step closer to their desired future. This scholarship is available to any student applying and paying the tuition fee deposit by May 15."

nandini@khaleejtimes.com




