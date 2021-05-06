- EVENTS
Ramadan: UAE sends 50 tonnes of food supplies to Bangladesh
'Plane was sent to help address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic'
The UAE sent a plane carrying 50 tonnes of food supplies to the People's Republic of Bangladesh as part of its initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan, Wam reported on Thursday.
Abdullah Ali Al Hammoudi, Chargé d'Affaires to the UAE Embassy in Dhaka, said: "The UAE shares historical ties with Bangladesh characterised by friendship and cooperation in various fields. Today’s aircraft was sent to help address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, as these circumstances require solidarity and international cooperation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan."
He added, "In April 2020, the UAE sent a plane containing 7 tonnes of medical supplies to Bangladesh to support the country in containing the spread of Covid-19. These supplies benefited more than 7,000 healthcare workers in their efforts to combat the pandemic."
