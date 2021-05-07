Ramadan in UAE: Sisters take up 30-day challenge to inspire children

'Both my girls started reading the Holy Quran from the tender age of four'

Two sisters in Abu Dhabi, aged 14 and 9, went beyond fasting this Ramadan. They took up a 30-day challenge to inspire and encourage more children to practise their faith.

Zaina Aslam Ahmad and Ayesha Aslam Ahmad have been busy since the holy month started. Besides offering their prayers, they take the time to go through and understand the verses of the Holy Quran in Arabic. And as they recite them, they take a video and upload it on YouTube — hoping to reach as many young Netizens as possible. It has become part of their daily routine.

Happy to see her daughters fulfilling their Islamic duties without being told to do so, their mother Razia Khatoon said: “Both my girls started reading the Holy Quran from the tender age of four, as I was always keen on giving the knowledge of Islam so their foundation based on Islamic values is strong. This is one reason why they are so motivated to learn, practise and share their knowledge and happiness with others.

“As parents, it is our responsibility to reflect the religious obligations of the holy month meaningfully and lovingly in our children. Being in the UAE, our task becomes easier as kids inculcate the Islamic values in their schools and discipline themselves as per the five pillars of Islam. The pandemic situation and the online schooling while staying at home in 2020 and 2021 have further reinforced the Ramadan spirit wherein children can fast easily without getting tired.”

Zaina says that since it takes almost 21 days for a human to form a habit, the 30 days of Ramadan is the perfect period to embrace the Quran recitation. “Consistency is the key, so my sister and I make it a point to recite Surahs together or divide a Surah and learn just so that we revise and repeat till we perfect it. Ramadan is a holy month and guides us for a healthy spiritual life for the next 11 months,” she said.

Her younger sister Ayesha, who is fasting for 30 days for the first time, also aims to spread the message of piety through YouTube videos. “Combining our knowledge through reading and spreading it through technology will definitely make a difference to kids of my age,” she said.

