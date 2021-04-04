Ramadan in UAE: Get 90% discounts on products in Sharjah

The non-profit organisation has also allocated a budget of Dh25m to reduce prices of over 15,000 products during this year.

The Sharjah Cooperative society (SCS) has pledged Dh30 million (m) as part of its annual charity campaign and ease the burden on consumers to help buy over 20,000 goods during the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

The goodwill gesture includes up to 90% discounts on products.

The non-profit organisation has allocated an additional budget of Dh25m to reduce prices of over 15,000 products during this year, which, like the last, has been roiled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Salem Al Junaid, chief executive officer of SCS, said the initiatives have been rolled out following the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The SCS, which was founded in 1977, has launched the “Flood of Goodness” campaign to ease the financial burden on Emiratis and Sharjah residents alike amid the contagion.

The organisation has been supplying food and consumer products, at reasonable and affordable prices through its 39 branches across the emirate since its inception.

Al Junaid said the campaign aims to support basic consumer goods needed during Ramadan, including four promotional offers during the Holy month. Besides, special offers would start a week before the Holy month and 90 per cent discounts on all basic consumer goods, he added.

Altogether six promotional offers would be available over six weeks, including a week before and after Ramadan, he said.

The SCS has launched four separate categories of Ramadan baskets this year and the prices range between Dh99 and Dh399.

The organisation is working overtime to stock up an adequate stock of basic food commodities to ensure that consumers’ needs are met during Ramadan, Al Junaid added.

Shoppers are expected to avail lowest prices while buying items in bulk, he said. The purchases are likely to see a 50 per cent rise and goods can be bought via multiple shopping platforms as e-commerce takes roots in a big way in the UAE.

The cumulative price difference is expected to be around Dh30m, thanks to the massive discounts on offer.

The SCS CEO said all Covid-19-related precautionary measures are in place for shoppers.

Food baskets would be prepared to distribute among the needy and distressed during Ramadan, Al Junaid added.

The SCS also plans to offer 100 special discounts, ranging from monthly to daily offers, on over 50,000 products while adhering to the highest standards of quality.

The charity has developed an e-commerce site, where more than 20,000 products can be bought, including free delivery on any order of Dh100 and above and 100,000 items will be made available through the digital platform by the middle of this year.

