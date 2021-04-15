- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan in UAE: E-learning gives 8-year-old chance for first fasting
Eight-year-old Raya Fatima has always looked forward to her first fast. Finally, the day has come.
Until last year, her mother was not willing to let her fast for the whole day as she was going to school and would get tired by the time she was back home. Taking advantage of the distance learning option this year, she managed to convince her parents to allow her to fast this Ramadan.
“The whole idea of getting up for Suhoor, praying during the day, and preparing for Iftar has always been fascinating to me. And although I would get up for Suhoor and try not to eat all day, my mum would feed me lunch after I return from school, saying that for little kids, Iftar time can be a bit earlier. But this year I demanded that I would fast full day, as we didn’t have physical school, and my parents agreed,” Fatima said.
The third-grader started preparing for the holy month almost 15 days before it started. She even created a diary specifically for her musings and learnings this month.
“I decorated it with colours and jotted some points about the importance of the holy month. I also made a calendar within the diary where I would mark the fasts I keep this year and would rate my experience with stars on it. I feel super excited and enthusiastic getting up for Suhoor each day and helping mum with Iftar.”
Her mother, Rubab Zahra — an artist as well as homemaker — said she was glad and proud of the positive change she had seen in Raya during the holy month. “I am so happy at the self-control, compassion and patience Raya is displaying as she fasts. I’m glad I allowed her to fast as she is setting a very good example for her siblings and friends, bringing out the best version of herself,” Rubab said.
saman@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day