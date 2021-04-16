Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on peace, kindness

According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace opens doors to all kinds of opportunities which are present in any given situation.

At a time when Islam and Muslims are equated with militancy and extremism, it is important to understand and appreciate the message of Islam in the light of the Holy Quran. It is no exaggeration to say that Islam and violence are contradictory to each other.

A small section of misguided Muslims are indulging in activities that are against the teachings of the Quran and tarnishing the image of the religion.

The concept of Islamic violence is so obviously unfounded that it stands rejected. The fact that violence is not sustainable in the present world is enough to convince one that violence, as a principle, is quite alien to the scheme of things in Islam. Islam claims to be an eternal religion and such a religion cannot afford a principle in its scheme which will not be sustainable in later periods of human history. An attempt to bracket violence with Islam amounts to casting doubts upon the very eternal nature of the Islamic religion.

The Quran calls its way “... The ways of peace ...” (Quran: 5:16). It describes reconciliation as the best policy (4:128), and states that God abhors any disturbance of peace (2:205). The first verse of the Quran breathes the spirit of peace: “In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.”

This verse is repeated in the Quran no less than 114 times. It shows the great importance Islam attaches to such values as mercy and compassion. One of God’s names, according to the Quran, is As-Salaam, which means ‘peace’.

Moreover, the Quran states that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was sent to the world as a mercy to mankind (Quran: 21:107).

According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace opens doors to all kinds of opportunities which are present in any given situation. It is only in a peaceful situation that planned activities are possible. It is for this reason that the Quran says: “...And settlement is best...” (Quran: 4:128). Similarly, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has observed: “God grants to gentleness (Rifq) what He does not grant to violence (‘Unf).” (Abu Daawood)

According to Islam, peace is the rule and war is only an exception. Even in defensive war we have to analyse its result. If the result is doubtful, Muslims should avoid war. Stray acts of aggression are not enough for Muslims to rush into war. They have to assess the whole situation and adopt a policy of avoidance when war is not certain to achieve a positive result.

So, the need of time for the Muslim nation is introspection and self-reform. If taken seriously, this exercise alone will go a long way in reviving the glory of the great religion of Islam. —