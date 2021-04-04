- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Likely start date in Pakistan revealed
The holy month is likely to begin on April 13 in the UAE.
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, said the holy month of Ramadan is likely to commence in the South Asian country from April 14.
The minister tweeted that the Ramadan crescent would most likely be visible on April 13 in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other Pakistani cities.
The moon of Ramzam , 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramzan will be on the 14th April, 2021 ( InshaAllah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.— Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) April 3, 2021
"The moon of Ramzan, 1442 AH will be sighted on the evening of April 13, 2021, and the first Ramadan will be on April 14, 2021 (Insha'Allah). The moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi," Pakistan's Ministry of Science and Technology also tweeted.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Arabian Gulf countries will begin Ramadan a day ahead of Pakistan on April 13, subject to the sighting of the moon.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the holy month is likely to begin on April 13 in the UAE.
Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on May 13.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
