- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Keeping 'inner peace' is key to lasting happiness
When we fast, we feel the pains of deprivation and hunger, and learn how to endure it patiently.
Ramadan is a month in which the mercy and blessings of Allah descend upon us continuously. This is the month for renewing our commitment and re-establishing our relationship with our Creator. It is the spring season for goodness and virtues when righteousness blossoms throughout the Muslim communities. It offers every Muslim an opportunity to strengthen his Iman, purify his heart and soul, and remove the evil effects of sin.
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: “Anyone who fasts during this month with purity of belief and with expectation of a good reward (from his Creator), will have his previous sins forgiven; anyone who stands in prayer during its nights with purity of belief and expectation of a reward, will have his previous sins forgiven.”
The rewards for good deeds are multiplied manifold during Ramadan.
At a time when the Muslim world is beset with insurmountable challenges, the holy month provides the best opportunity for introspection and self-reform. And the problem demands for its solution serious reading of the Seerat, life of the Messenger of Mercy, the last prophet of Allah, Muhammad (PBUH).
If one wants true and lasting happiness, one needs to develop and maintain “inner peace”. The only way we can do this is by training our mind and body through spiritual practice. For Muslims, Ramadan gives the opportunity of fasting, devotional prayers, recitation of Quran and Allah’s remembrance.
Fasting inculcates in us the virtue of patience and unselfishness. When we fast, we feel the pains of deprivation and hunger, and learn how to endure it patiently. The meaning of this powerful experience in a social and humanitarian context is that we are much quicker than anybody else in sympathising with the oppressed and needy around the world, and responding to their needs.
In a nutshell, even though the real purpose of the dynamic institution of fasting is to discipline our soul and moral behaviour, and to develop sympathy for the less fortunate, it is a multi-functional and a comprehensive tool of change in various spheres of our lives, including: Social and economic, intellectual and humanitarian, spiritual and physical, private and public, personal and common — all in one!
— K.M.Z.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli