- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: From hospital to kitchen, nurse’s labour of love prevails
Frontline nurse Nazeera Sayed talks about observing Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the second time frontline nurse Nazeera Sayed is observing Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, although she clocked in extra hospital hours while fasting, her spiritual zeal remained palpable as she quickly washed up, donned her apron, and lit the kitchen stove to whip up her family’s first Iftar meal this holy month.
“I am making mirchi bhajji (chilli fried in a batter) which I do every year and we really like it. It is a street food from (the Indian state of) Andhra Pradesh, where I hailed from. Apart from that, I am also preparing the Ramadan Special ‘Ganji’ which is a rich starch soup. It is rich in carbohydrates and is quite nutritious”, said the director of nursing at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.
Nazeera, who has been a nurse over the past 26 years, continues to be at the front line of patient care, actively involved with administering Covid-19 jabs, evaluation and monitoring in the community. “I have given thousands of jabs to patients since the vaccine drive started in our hospital in January,” she told Khaleej Times.
Administering the shots is not always easy, she said, as she remembered a patient who walked into the hospital trembling in fear.
“He was a 41-year-old patient who was so scared of injections that he was literally shivering. He kept asking me if the shot would hurt or not. When we check the pulse of the patient, we can make out how he was feeling. So, I tried distracting him by starting a conversation. I asked him about his profession, life and family. When I was done, I told him that the vaccine shot has been given,” said the veteran nurse.
“He was amazed. At first he didn’t believe me. He asked me if I had really given him the shot. Then I showed him the empty syringe. He was so happy that he told me he will leave a Google review about me. But I pray from the bottom of my heart that by the next Ramadan this pandemic is completely wiped out,” added Nazeera.
After spending the day running the hospital’s nursing department and making patients feel a whole lot better, she brought the same passion and intensity as she embarked on her Iftar mission in the kitchen. Dexterously removing the seeds and pith from the green chillies with a knife, she was clearly determined to serve the best to the family.
Nazeera, who is now dressed in a peacock green salwar kameez, in no time lays the table beautifully, with all the staples of the holy month — dates, nimbu paani (lemon drink), ganji, and the inviting mirchi bhajji.
With the azaan (call to prayer) wafting through her apartment’s window, she and her husband have their first morsel of the day — ending their fasts, after a hard day of work.
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli