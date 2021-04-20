Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Dubai restaurants can't serve food, shisha outdoors during fasting hours

Restaurants can continue to offer food delivery services to their customers during the day.

Eateries in Dubai are not allowed to serve food and shisha outdoors during the day in the holy month of Ramadan, the Dubai Economy clarified on Tuesday.

However, the restaurants can continue to offer food delivery services to their customers during the day.

"Serving food in outdoor dining areas is not allowed during fasting hours, but food delivery services can continue as usual," Dubai's Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

In addition, restaurants are not allowed to serve shisha outdoors to customers during the fasting hours, which is generally between 4.20am to 6.45pm. Shisha can be served after Iftar and until 4am.

In a recent circular, Dubai Economy said restaurants are also not required to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan fasting hours.

The authority has also allowed restaurants not to have screens for the visible dining areas during fasting hours. Previously, it was mandatory for restaurants to have screens and curtains in place so that the indoor dining areas was not visible to passers by.

