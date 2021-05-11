Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr cannons set up in five locations across Dubai

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 11, 2021

The firing of Eid cannons can be viewed only on TV.


Eid Al Fitr cannons have been set up in five different locations across the emirate, the Dubai Police said.

Cannons have been set up at Zabeel Grand Mosque, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Al Mamzar Street, the Burj Khalifa area, and the praying ground in Al Mankhool.

"Every year, families gather to watch the Eid cannons. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and as per the announced precautionary measures against Covid-19, the firing of Eid cannons can be viewed only on TV as no one would be allowed to gather at the locations," said Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, Dubai Police.

Mosques across the UAE will host socially distanced Eid Al Fitr prayers this year, it was announced on Monday. Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers.

Depending on when the Shawwal crescent is sighted, Eid Al Fitr 2021 would be either on Wednesday, May 12; or Thursday, May 13.




