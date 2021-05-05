50,000 iftar meals in 5 hours: Dubai’s world record bid

Results of Guinness World Record attempt by food app nefsy will be released in few days time.

Dubai based food app Nefsy, in coordination with IACAD, attempted a Guinness World Record by distributing 50,000 free iftar meals to low-income workers in just five hours.

The Ramadan initiative ‘Infinite Giving’ was carried out in partnership with Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee this year and in keeping with the Ramadan spirit of feeding the hungry.

Nefsy founder Khaled Diab said 50,000 freshly-made meals were given out to 50,000 workers on May 5 at 5pm at the Jebel Ali Labour camp in Dubai. “Our meeting point was at Jebel Ali Labour camp, where a total of 54,000 hot iftar meals arrived with the efforts and contributions of over 20 restaurants from across the UAE. These food packs arrived in vehicles with proper heaters, so that the food did not get spoilt during transportation. The meal boxes containing rice, chicken, desserts, juice, fruit and water, were distributed in 49 big labour accommodations across Dubai,” Khaled told Khaleej Times.

After the meals reached the Jebel Ali Labour camp, nearly 200 volunteers from different community groups and companies helped in dispatching the packs to other labour accommodations across the emirate.

“It has been a privilege to be part of this amazing Ramadan drive to help those in need. We have around 58 volunteers from All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF) who are helping in shifting the iftar boxes from the main food trucks to the transporting van that will take these parcels to different labour accommodation. It is a huge humanitarian effort of the country and we are so proud to be a part of it,” said Anoop Anil, chief coordinator at Akcaf.

nefsy attempted the Guinness Record attempt in partnership with Tarahum charity foundation and the UAE Food Bank. The results of the Guinness World Record attempt will be released in a couple of days after the adjudicators of the record collect evidence, check the time and get statements from witnesses, volunteers, as well as workers who received the boxes.

Talking about the philanthropic initiative, Khaled said: “The pandemic has caused countless numbers of people to lose their livelihood and they are struggling to put food on their table. The aim of the ‘Infinite Giving’ initiative - as the name suggests - is to aid the vulnerable and underprivileged people with the basic need of life – food. This campaign aims to highlight the UAE’s humanitarian principles of compassion and giving, especially in this holy month of Ramadan, when feeding the hungry is considered an important act of charity. At Nefsy, we believe that we can combat world hunger by taking such small steps.”

He thanked Dubai Police, Du, Tabreed and all sponsors supporting the initiative

Last year, Nefsy had set a similar world record on the 49th anniversary of the UAE by distributing 49,000 food boxes with greeting cards on them. These greeting cards when placed together, created the largest mosaic of its kind, forming a huge UAE flag.

