100 Million Meals charity auction: AA9, 056-9999999 up for grabs

The Most Noble Numbers’ auction will be held on May 1 and will help provide food aid for disadvantaged people across 30 countries

Single- and double-digit vehicle plates and fancy mobile phone numbers are up for grabs as part of a charity auction in Dubai.

Up for bidding will be AA9, U31, T38, and E51. Special mobile numbers include 056 999 9999, 056 999 9993, 054 999 9993 and 056 555 5556.

Proceeds from the campaign will support the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

‘The Most Noble Numbers’ auction will be held on Saturday, May 1. It will help provide food aid for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The 100 Million Meals campaign has already reached its target, but the mission to feed the hungry continues. Over 185,000 donors helped raise Dh100 million in 10 days to secure food parcels. About Dh11 million was raised through the campaign's website, while Dh40 million was transferred via banks.

Distribution of food parcels has already begun in several countries.

Food packages include flour, rice, lentils, sugar, oil, dates and tea. Every food parcel is enough to feed a family for a month and is equivalent to around 300 meals. The cost of one meal comes down to just Dh1.

The campaign continues to accept donations. It is an expansion of the locally-held ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign that was launched during last Ramadan to provide food support to empower Covid-19-hit groups across the UAE.

An International Charity Art Auction supporting the campaign raised more than Dh37.54 million ($10.28 million) on Saturday during a live in-person auction in Dubai.

On display were a piece of Kaaba cover (Kiswa), embroidered in gold and silver, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, rare artworks by world-renowned artists and figures including a collection of gold and silver medallions designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and paintings by British artist Sacha Jafri, who recently created a world record by painting the largest canvas in Dubai.