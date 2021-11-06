Dubai: 250 experts to speak at International Roads Federation World Meeting on Sunday

RTA to host four-day event themed Roads to Tomorrow

File photo

by Staff Reporter Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 6:13 PM

The Emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the 18th International Roads Federation’s (IRF) World Meeting and Exhibition from November 7 to 10, the authority announced Saturday.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, the event is themed: Roads to Tomorrow.

The IRF meeting will feature the participation of 250 speakers and road specialists. It is expected to attract 1,500 visitors from 60 countries in addition to the participation of 100 international firms and start-ups.

The opening session will feature a keynote address from Abdullah Al Mogbel - IRF Global Chairman, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, and Lord Philip Hammond - ex-chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK. During the opening ceremony, IRF’s Man of The Year Award will be honoured.

Over the four-day event, 70 sessions, panels and workshops will cover the strategic roadmap that reflects key policies and research in the fields of roads, smart mobility, and the use of artificial intelligence in highway designing and managing.

Topics also include infrastructure pathways to smart driving, asphalt pavement innovation, survey techniques, and zero-death strategy, the RTA said