Rooms with a cultural view: Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences project announced

Saadiyat Grove and Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 4:25 PM

Aldar Properties, together with Louvre Abu Dhabi, a premier global cultural institution of the Middle East, have announced a world-first partnership to launch the Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences.

Located within Saadiyat Grove and featuring unparalleled views, designs, spaces, amenities and services, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be the most sought-after address in Abu Dhabi once handed over to residents in 2025.

Saadiyat Grove, Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island spans an area of 242,000 square metres and will boast immersive retail, entertainment, and leisure spaces.

Including Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, the mixed-use destination will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and start-ups.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences at Saadiyat Grove is our response to the demand for a premium residence that echoes the values, quality, and timelessness of the cultural powerhouse that is Abu Dhabi.

"Neighbouring Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences represents the pinnacle of art, culture, and design, tailored, and delivered for the ever-discerning homeowner."

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature only 400 apartments including exquisite studios, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, and five exclusive penthouses.

The development offers a lounge for residents – Le Salon Détente, a 12-seater Cinema Privé for private theatre experience, a wellness centre – Spa Bien-être – that features a gym and sauna rooms, multi-use spaces for yoga and meditation, and an indoor kids’ playroom – the Creativité Room. Residents can also indulge in uninterrupted views of Louvre Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi’s skyline at the elevated swimming pools, sunset deck, and gardens.

The lobbies and shared spaces within Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will feature art and sculptures selected in close consultation with the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Meticulously designed for distinction and sophistication, every apartment at Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will be finished with interior fittings and fixtures and built-in home appliances of choice from world-renowned brands.

The residential experience is elevated by bespoke five-star services to cater to the needs of residents, including access to concierge services that go the extra mile: from a chef-at-home service for the ultimate private fine dining affair, to professional housekeeping, personal stylist, and shopper services, pet-sitting and dog-walking, and much more.

As with every masterpiece exhibited at Louvre Abu Dhabi, carefully curated to deliver a story, an emotion and an experience, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences promises its residents will live every day inspired.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, “Aldar’s vision and expertise in building the most inclusive communities resonate with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s philosophy of celebrating cultural connections. With Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, now there is an opportunity to reside at the most inspiring cultural address in the world.”

Born out of a historic intergovernmental agreement signed between France and the United Arab Emirates on 6 March 2007, Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first universal museum in the Arab world. Overseen by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, the iconic museum brings different cultures together through ancient and contemporary works of historic, cultural, and sociological interest from around the world.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a modern-day engineering and architectural wonder, attracting art, history, culture, and heritage enthusiasts from all over the world. The museum boasts an active calendar of programmes and events that shine a spotlight on local, regional and global creative talent.

With the launch of Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, homeowners and residents can benefit from an exclusive membership that provides access to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s exhibitions and events, branded merchandise, as well as personalised art consultation and services