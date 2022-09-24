New Dubai rule for tenants: What we know so far about registration of co-occupants

A guide to completing the registration process through the Dubai REST app

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 4:22 PM

The housing department has said that residents in the emirate have two weeks to register the individuals they are living with in their properties — whether owned or rented.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Friday notified all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants about the registration of their co-occupants in owned and leased properties.

To complete the registration, all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants must follow an eight-step process, including adding personal details and the Emirates ID.

Once registered, details of co-occupants will automatically be updated on the tenancy contract. Registering all the people living in a home allows each resident to use an Ejari contract as proof of address.

The registration can be done through the Dubai REST app and must be completed within a "maximum of two weeks with immediate effect," a circular issued by the DLD said.

Here is what we know so far about the new registration process:

Whom does the rule apply to?

The rules apply to all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants.

What details of co-occupants must be uploaded to the app?

Some tenants and homeowners in Dubai have already begun receiving instructions from their property owners or developers on details of how to register co-occupant details.

According to information made available on the Dubai REST app, tenants and homeowners must upload the name, Emirates ID and date of birth of all co-occupants on the application. Once the data is entered, applicants must click 'verify'. Details of all members of the family who are living on the property must be entered.

DLD has not confirmed if details of live-in house help must be entered as well.

How can residents register co-occupant details?

Residents can register co-occupants via the Dubai REST app.

Is there a penalty for not applying before the two-week deadline?

DLD has not provided details of potential penalties for failing to register co-occupants within the two-week deadline.

What steps must they follow to register?

Open Dubai REST App and log in to the application. Please register if you're a new user Choose your role as an "individual" and log in with UAE PASS for quick access Authenticate yourself via the UAE PASS application From the dashboard, select the property where you are a tenant/ owner Select manage co-occupants to proceed Select "add more" to add co-occupants to the property where you are a tenant Enter the Emirates ID and date of birth of the co-occupant and select 'verify.' Add all family members/ flatmates living on that property. To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit.

All you need to know about the Ejari contract:

What is an Ejari contract or number?

Ejari means 'my rent' in Arabic. It is the mandatory registration of your tenancy contract. Initiated by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (Rera), the regulatory arm of DLD, Ejari came into being to make the rental market in Dubai one of the most transparent markets in the world.

How does Ejari work?

Registration through Ejari is a simple process requiring little technical knowledge, and only the basic details of agreements are entered. These include details of the property, the rental company's name, and the agreement's terms.

Once the agreement is entered into the system and registered, it is allocated a unique barcode that acts as its reference throughout the contract's life. RERA will keep its record of the agreement and update changes to the register as these occur.

How to register for Ejari?

One can register on Ejari via the Ejari app. Registering the tenancy contract with Ejari will cost you Dh 220 at a typing centre and Dh 195 on the mobile application. Applications have to upload all documents, which include-

Passport copy

UAE visa

Tenancy contract

Emirates ID

Recent Dewa Bill or receipt of Dewa Connection

Title Deed of Rented Property

Once all documents are uploaded, pay a fee of Dh195, and within 6 hours, a registered contract and the Ejari certificate will be emailed to the applicant.

Typing centres in Al Manara Centre, Al Barsha Mall, Oud Metha, Port Saeed or Zabeel also provide Ejari registration services.

