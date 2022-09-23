Dubai residents have two weeks to register all cohabitants in apartments

At least 6 in 10 non-Arabic speaking residents in Abu Dhabi would like to learn the language, a survey revealed
The Dubai Land Department has notified all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants to register their co-occupant details in owned and leased properties.
The registration can be done through the Dubai REST app and must be completed within a “maximum of two weeks with immediate effect,” a circular issued by the Dubai Land Department said.
To register their co-occupants, all owners, developers, property management companies and tenants must follow an eight-step process, including adding personal details and the Emirates ID.
Once registered, details of co-occupants will automatically be updated on the tenancy contract.
How to register?
1. Open Dubai REST App and log in to the Application. Please register if you’re a new user.
2. Choose your role as an “individual” and log in with UAE PASS for quick access
3. Authenticate yourself via the UAE PASS application
4. From the dashboard, select the property where you are a tenant/ owner
5. Select manage co-occupants to proceed
6. Select “add more” to add co-occupants to the property where you are a tenant 7. Enter the Emirates ID and date of birth of the co-occupant and select ‘verify.’
8. Add all family members who are living on that property. To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit.
As part of sweeping reforms such as changes to policies around divorce and inheritance, the UAE relaxed family laws to allow legal cohabitation of unmarried couples or unrelated flatmates in 2020.
