Dubai: Registration mandatory for cohabitants staying with tenants for a month or more

More details about procedure for new rule, documents required announced

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 4:26 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Sep 2022, 5:28 PM

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has revealed more details about a new rule that requires residents to register all cohabitants in residential units. All co-occupants staying in a unit for a month or more need to be registered, the authority said.

The registration should include the following:

Co-occupant’s name

Emirates ID number

Passport number (in case the co-occupant does not have an Emirates ID).

“Co-occupants can use the registration as a document of residence, but it cannot be used in place of a tenancy contract for government transactions. While registration of co-occupants is mandatory, the tenancy contract does not need to mention all their names,” the DLD added.

The authority is working to develop a “comprehensive statistical record” of all residents living in the emirate.

The aim is to “support government entities in responding to the evolving needs of citizens, residents and visitors”, the DLD said in a statement.

In a notification issued on Friday, September 23, the authority requested owners, developers, property management companies and tenants to register the details of co-occupants in owned or leased properties “within a maximum of two weeks with immediate effect”.

The registration is to be on the Dubai REST app. Residents can use the UAE Pass to log in. Once they sign in, they are to select the property where they live; select ‘co-occupants’; click on ‘add more’; and enter their details.

The process is to be done for all members of the family or other co-occupants living in the unit. A co-occupant can be removed by selecting the ‘delete’ icon.

Tenants and property owners sign a rent agreement every year. The document details the terms and conditions of the rented property.

According to the population clock on the Dubai Statistics Centre website, more than 3.5 million people are permanent residents of the emirate. The Emirate’s population increased by over 100,000 since 2020, despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The population is forecast to hit 5.8 million by 2040.

As per the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, daytime population will soar to 7.8 million. The plan factors in the expected population rise and maps out sustainable urban development in the city.

