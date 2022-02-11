MAG of Life signs deal with Marriott International to launch The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside

The new project combines wellness and luxury living

MAG of Life, the wellness real estate division of MAG Group, has signed a deal with Marriott International to launch The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside.

The new development is part of Keturah, a luxury wellness development that embodies the highest standards of wellness and luxury experiences, providing residents and visitors a unique, healthier environment and uplifting the level of inspired living.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will integrate Delos’ world-leading, evidence-based wellness innovations, helping provide a healthier environment to homeowners and creating an immersive wellness luxury lifestyle in Dubai. It will also feature a private members club; an immersive, holistic wellness centre; Michelin-star chef restaurants; and a retail promenade.

The project will be the first in the Mena region to pursue the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its buildings as part of MAG of Life’s registered WELL Community.

Located on Dubai Creek facing Dubai’s wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor, all The Ritz-Carlton Residences within the resort will have extensive creekside water views and convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG of Life, said: “Through this partnership, we are confident that The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will be a unique regional project that will holistically upscale luxury living and maintain our residents’ well-being."

"We are delighted to work with MAG of Life to bring The Ritz-Carlton brand to the historic and cultural Dubai Creek area,” said Satya Anand, president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “There remains a strong demand for luxury living in the UAE and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside will be a great addition to this lifestyle development with its sophisticated style, luxurious finishes, and the brand’s legendary service.”

“Dubai is rapidly emerging as a leader in wellness-focused living,” said Paul Scialla, founder and CEO of Delos and founder of the International WELL Building Institute. “Now more than ever, people are seeking living environments that enhance health and well-being. Innovative collaborations like MAG and The Ritz-Carlton are meeting this demand by prioritizing health and wellness in the design of their homes.”

MAG of Life will be launching sales on February 15, introducing eight-bedroom luxurious mansions with direct views on Dubai’s distinct nature sanctuary, where three architectural themes and designs will be offered to new owners: Earth, Sky, Water. Moreover, the company will also launch two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with sky gardens, integrating the latest quality standards of The Ritz-Carlton Residences.

All residences will incorporate Keturah’s Wealth of Wellbeing life concept into each home.

