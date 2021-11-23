Dubai: Royal Penthouse sold for a whopping Dh95 million on Palm Jumeirah

A penthouse on the new Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences was recently sold for a whopping Dh180 million.

Dubai’s penthouses are seeing strong demand as the high-end segment of the real estate sector leads the recovery.

Palm Jumeirah has been one of the hottest areas of Dubai when it comes to penthouses. A penthouse on the new Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences was recently sold for a whopping Dh180 million while another penthouse in Downtown Dubai was sold for Dh50 million, the most expensive penthouse sold in Downtown.

A new penthouse on the Palm Jumeirah has been sold for an astounding Dh95 million by Innovate Living. In fact, Palme Couture’s Royal Penthouse was resold at Dh5,300 per sqft.

Kareem Fahmy, founder and CEO of Innovate Living, said the record sale of Dh95 million is a reflection of the demand for luxury real estate in Dubai and the Royal Penthouse was destined for such a warm and enthusiastic welcome that combines opulent living with cutting-edge project management.

“The project canvas comprises of high-end Italian brands, exceptional light arrangements, seaside views, and a distinct combination of fine marbles. All of the elements were chosen with care to surpass the physical space and turn it into a lasting experience.”

