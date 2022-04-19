UAE: Police warn parents about letting children play games online

They could be subject to blackmail, say authorities

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 5:42 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 5:49 PM

The Ajman Police organised an awareness campaign for parents on the dangers and influence of online games on children.

Authorities also highlighted the adverse effects of electronic games on kids to achieve a strategic goal of enhancing security and safety.

Major Noura Sultan Al Shamsi, Head of Media and Public Relations Department, Ajman Police, said the campaign was conducted as the police's efforts to increase awareness on the dangers of online games.

The rapid growth of these games allows users to share their personal data and private photos, text messages and audio conversations online. This puts children in danger if such critical informations are misused, she said.

Al Shamsi added that if extortionists gather children's personal data and photos, they may face blackmailing, bullying and threats.

She urged parents to keep a close eye on their children when they play games online and added that the Ajman Police and the Social Support Center are willing to provide support with the same.

Children can also be exposed to fraud and theft if they use bank cards to subscribe or buy games through unreliable sites.

