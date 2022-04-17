Ramadan 2022: Shun wastefulness due to extravagance

In one of our earlier articles in this column we had spotlighted Green Ramadan and had touched upon a few aspects of wastefulness.

Since Ramadan is an opportune time to reflect on this aspect, we further explain on how we can make a beginning saying ‘no to wastefulness’.

Islam does not permit wastage of anything, and even more so when wastage takes place due to extravagance.

The Holy Quran (7:31) says: “O children of Adam! Wear your beautiful apparel at every time and place of prayer, eat and drink, but waste not by excess, for Allah loves not wasters.”

Even water, despite being in abundance, should be used according to the needs.

A Sahih Hadith states: “The Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him) came out while Sa’ad was taking the ablutions. When he saw that Sa’ad was using a lot of water, he asked: “What is this? You are wasting water.”

Sa’ad replied: “Can there be wastefulness while taking the ablutions?” To which the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Yes, even if you take them on the bank of a rushing river.”

The level of food wasted globally is estimated at 1.3 billion tonnes a year. Wastage of food in many countries is rampant during Ramadan.

The Holy Quran (65:7) says: “Let the man of means spend according to his means: And the man whose resources are restricted, let him spend according to what Allah has given him. Allah puts no burden on any person beyond what He has given him. After a difficulty, Allah will soon grant relief.”

Being the perfect way of life Islam enjoins its followers to maintain the world in perfect harmony without indulging in extravagance or wastefulness, whether of some food or natural resources. Though miserliness is also despised in Islam, it is the sheer extravagance many of us indulge in resulting in large quantities being wasted.

Threat of water scarcity and food security is looming large across the world and it is our primary duty as Muslims to follow what Allah and the Prophet (PBUH) exhorted us in preserving our resources. Muslims are enjoined to adopt an appreciative approach towards natural resources and Ramadan is a good time to begin with.

