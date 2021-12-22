KT Edit: Where making ‘impossible’ possible is truly possible

The UAE has built an incredible infrastructure for People of Determination

By Team KT Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:04 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 9:05 PM

Year after year, Dubai has been figuring high in all quality-of-life lists, pipping cities like New York, London, Paris to the post. It occupies the top notch for offering best quality of life for citizens and expatriates alike. Being one of the safest cities in the world. Boasting an inclusive, warm (literally as well!), hospitable, and sustainable environment. Being the perfect market for business opportunities and career growth. Being enabled by technology and far-sightedness. Being a food capital. It’s an ever-growing tally of drum rolls. The latest endorsement comes not from systematic surveys and opinion polls. It comes from a set of parents who wanted their best for their then-six-year-old son Alexandre — which is why they decided, in 2017, to chuck up high-powered, lucrative careers in Paris and move to the “best place on Earth” after their child was diagnosed with a debilitating neurological condition.

Today, the boy is 10, and both he and his parents are in love with the city. One of the many reasons why they are thriving here today is how the city (and the entire nation) has built an incredible infrastructure for People of Determination, something that promises to secure Alexandre a comfortable life. “After living between hope and despair, we decided that if we did not have any control over how long he lives, at least we can give him the best quality of life. I know Dubai is the best place on Earth,” Alexandre’s mother was quoted as telling this newspaper. Each time one uses any of Dubai’s online utility services, you are asked to fill in an e-form to spell out how satisfactory the engagement has been. Usually, you give top billing because this city runs its services without a glitch. You are then sent a personal message that says ‘Thank you for making Dubai the happiest city on Earth’, that immediately puts a smile on your face.

It is the leaders’ beliefs, not only in themselves but in its residents as well, that have engendered — and empowered — this positive outlook in a desert city that has taken wings. “This is home. This is where love is. This is where we belong. My heart is full of gratitude. The Rulers of the UAE promote inclusion, equality, and accessibility for who they beautifully call ‘people of determination’,” the mother of the boy wrote on LinkedIn to express her love for the UAE on National Day. As we all pray for the boy’s health and recovery, we also know that making “impossible” possible is actually possible in Dubai. And, so, we need to keep up the spirit. Collectively.