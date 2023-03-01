The UAE changes lives

There is a growing view that the world is bumbling or sleepwalking into a nuclear war
What sets the UAE apart when it comes to attracting expatriates? The answers are not surprising as a recent survey shows: Quality of life, myriad opportunities to save and thrive; security; a family-friendly destination. Indeed, the country opens its doors wide open for people from all over the world. Here, 200 nationalities live in peace and harmony. There’s something for everyone in the UAE which is now an oasis of tolerance, a sea of calm in a world beset by multiple crises.
The country is special because it puts humanity at its heart and where development never ceases. Naturally, people are drawn by its entrepreneurial zeal and spirit. A can-do attitude makes the world sit up and take notice even in the worst of times like the pandemic that’s now ebbing after sweeping the world for three years. The UAE had a plan to rise swiftly and build bigger when the health crisis was at its peak.
The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vowed that the country would emerge stronger, and more resilient from the experience, and it reopened to welcome the world sooner than other countries. With the introduction of a liberal visa regime, including the long-term Golden Visa, the country has set the stage for its next phase of human and industrial development. The history of the future will be made here.
For some time now, the country has been spearheading a ‘grow local, eat local’ movement. This is a country that doesn’t lend itself to a natural farming landscape, given its soil and topography, and yet, thanks to innovative techniques, we have done the impossible: begin a revolution in the farm sector
As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals
There is what Biden will have in 2024 that he did not have in 2020: A record of his own. He has passed the largest infrastructure, climate, science and technology investments in a generation. Unemployment is 3.4 per cent — its lowest level since 1969. And inflation is coming down
Removing geographical restrictions allows brands to create new business opportunities. A UAE brand can scale its Foodverse community and gain attention in the UK, possibly leading to pop-ups and franchising opportunities
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role