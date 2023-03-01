The UAE changes lives

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 9:23 PM

What sets the UAE apart when it comes to attracting expatriates? The answers are not surprising as a recent survey shows: Quality of life, myriad opportunities to save and thrive; security; a family-friendly destination. Indeed, the country opens its doors wide open for people from all over the world. Here, 200 nationalities live in peace and harmony. There’s something for everyone in the UAE which is now an oasis of tolerance, a sea of calm in a world beset by multiple crises.

The country is special because it puts humanity at its heart and where development never ceases. Naturally, people are drawn by its entrepreneurial zeal and spirit. A can-do attitude makes the world sit up and take notice even in the worst of times like the pandemic that’s now ebbing after sweeping the world for three years. The UAE had a plan to rise swiftly and build bigger when the health crisis was at its peak.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vowed that the country would emerge stronger, and more resilient from the experience, and it reopened to welcome the world sooner than other countries. With the introduction of a liberal visa regime, including the long-term Golden Visa, the country has set the stage for its next phase of human and industrial development. The history of the future will be made here.