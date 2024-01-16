Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho weighs in on the hidden health challenges of expats in Dubai

Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 8:43 PM

Dubai is a bustling city where dreams are built, fortunes pursued, and opportunities flourish at every corner. Yet, within this landscape of ambition, glamour, and progress, there is a challenge that is often overlooked—the delicate balance between professional success and personal well-being.

Expats find themselves engulfed in a maze of health challenges obscured by the pursuit of success and societal pressures.

The fast-paced lifestyle: A need to slow down

In this metropolis, it's often a race against time, with everyone striving for their piece of the pie. But what's crucial is not just being part of the race but being a healthy participant. The need to hit the brakes, pause, and recalibrate becomes imperative. Speed doesn't always equate to progress, especially if it's at the expense of health. You can aspire to have it all, but it must be done in the right way—your health is crucial at every stage of this journey to truly enjoy what you have or create.

Sleep deprivation: Sacrificing health for success

Sleep is the most important ingredient in health. Sleep deprivation compromises immunity, metabolism, and accelerates aging. We're the only species on this planet that compromises sleep for career, pleasure, success, and entertainment. Prioritizing adequate rest is key to sustained success and enjoying the fruits of hard work. No amount of money can buy back lost health.

Fitting in vs. finding your tribe

The pressure to keep up with Dubai's fast-paced lifestyle can be overwhelming, but fitting in doesn't equate to thriving. Choosing the right circle, your tribe, can alleviate pressure and create a supportive environment where both personal and professional growth flourish without compromising health. Surround yourself with genuine people who uplift, listen, and accept you as you are. Drop the fake social circles; finding the right people will bring happiness.

Work-life balance: Striking the harmonious chord

Balancing work and personal life isn't just a cliché; it's a necessity. Prioritizing leisure, family, and self-care amidst professional pursuits is vital for long-term success.

Combating sedentary lifestyles: embracing movement

The luxury and convenience of modern living often accompany a sedentary lifestyle. However, the human body thrives on movement. Small, consistent efforts can make a substantial difference, fostering a healthier lifestyle.

Right nutrition choices: Nourishing the body and mind

Amidst the skyscrapers and bustling streets, dietary habits often suffer. Prioritizing nutritious meals, staying hydrated, and being mindful of food choices significantly contribute to a balanced and energetic life.

Mental well-being: The unseen challenge

The pressure to succeed and the fast-paced environment can take a toll on mental health. Prioritizing mental well-being through mindfulness practices, support networks, and self-compassion are vital aspects of maintaining a healthy mind.

Dubai, with its myriad opportunities, beckons with promises of success. Navigating this landscape requires a conscious effort to prioritize health amidst the pursuit of professional excellence. By acknowledging hidden health challenges, embracing a balanced lifestyle, and prioritizing well-being, expats can thrive holistically, achieving success while safeguarding their most valuable asset—their health.

ALSO READ: