World celebrates 'Idli Day', sends it to space

The world celebrated 'Idli Day', on March 30.

A popular South Indian breakfast dish, the idli is loved by people across the globe for its soft, fluffy texture.

This food item is preferred by people who diet, as it is easy to digest, contains no oil and is absolutely delicious.

The recipe has remained intact over the years. In fact a Times of India report says: "Tamil people first mentioned it as ‘Itali’ in the 17th century. All these references make it clear that since the very beginning idli had the use of rice grits, urad dal, long fermentation process and the steaming."

This World Idli Day, Indians on and off the planet could dig into their favourite dish. According to the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), small idlis were sent to space. They were the size of Rs2 coins and were sent with sambhar powder and coconut chutney to Indian astronauts.

