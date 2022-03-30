UAE farm cuts back on carbon emissions by cultivating and supplying fresh potatoes to local markets

Dubai Ruler highlights the UAE’s keenness to enhance partnerships in various fields
UAE-grown, fresh, purple as well as white potatoes are now available on the local market following a new season of harvesting, Elite Agro (EAG), a leading UAE producer and distributor of fresh produce has announced.
The company aims to save at least 468 tonnes of carbon emissions by using due to their pioneering, sustainable local farming methods and also cut back on carbon emissions involved in transportation of imported produce. Their farm in Nahel, Al Ain, produced up to 8,400 tonnes of potatoes this harvest season.
“The new harvest season is a testament to our success as pioneers of sustainable farming in the UAE. We renew our commitment to support the UAE’s National Strategy for Food Security and the United Nations Development Programme Goal 2 (UNDP) by producing locally-grown, fresh potatoes," said Dr. Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, Elite Agro Executive Director and Board Member.
Potatoes have long been considered as naturally rich in protein and fibre and are free from fat and cholesterol.
Since 2014, the farm has been home to three potato varieties, including Spunta, Naima, and Universa. This year, an all-new, highly-versatile potato variety called Sifra was planted for the first time in Nahel Farm. Distinguished for its light-coloured skin and excellent culinary qualities, Sifra is an excellent multi-purpose kitchen staple, suitable for baking, boiling, frying, mashing, and roasting. The Naima variety is also known for its quality and long shelf life. By growing four different varieties, EAG will be able to supply the UAE market with local potatoes for the next 9 months.
“We continuously endeavour to bring new varieties that increase the accessibility of locally-grown, high-quality fresh produce to the UAE market,” said Ian Summerfield, Elite Agro CEO.
Some of the eco-friendly and sustainable farming solutions at the company's four farms include fully automated planting to harvesting methods, advanced adaptive irrigation to save water, integrated pest management to protect the environment, state-of-the-art post-harvest management to preserve quality and software management systems to reduce waste.
This season’s potatoes were planted in October 2021 and will be harvested between March and April 2022. The potatoes will be available at leading retailers including Spinneys, Carrefour or order online at farmbox.ae.
