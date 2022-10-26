When former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra became British PM Rishi Sunak

The French sporting goods retailer was launched in 1976 by Michel Leclercq, and has more than 1,600 stores across the globe
As Rishi Sunak became the UK’s new prime minister, former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin got trolled by social media users, for no fault of his own.
As the 42-year-old was named the leader of the governing Conservative party, memes kept doing the rounds on social media platforms. One such was an image of former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra with a young Virat Kohli. With Nehra bearing a close resemblance to the British premier, the post went viral.
It seems Azharuddin took it a tad too seriously. He took to Twitter to post a clarification.
Azharuddin was heavily trolled for the post.
One user replied to Azharuddin’s post and posted an image of Nehra with a young Rishabh Pant.
Several other users also responded to the tweet to tell the cricketer that it was a joke.
