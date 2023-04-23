Watch: Prince William takes booking for Indian restaurant; makes roti with Kate

The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne

Photos: Twitter

By Reuters Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 11:38 AM

Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

After checking with the owners as to the restaurant's location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

"What name is it under?" the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. "See you at quarter past two."

William's office later said on Twitter: "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!"

Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer https://t.co/nn9G2jfKZt pic.twitter.com/u5xOzrvm7h — Reuters (@Reuters) April 20, 2023

As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen, making rotis (Indian flatbreads) before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

The man on the other end, called Vinay Aggarwal, told local media that he had no idea it was William who picked up the call. "It's pretty surprising, it's hard to digest," he said, in videos circulating on social media. When asked if he would be telling everyone, he laughed and said "Obviously, yeah!"

