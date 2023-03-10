Video: Kate Middleton wears headscarf while visiting Turkey-Syria earthquake relief volunteers in UK

She and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, visited Hayes Muslim Centre to learn more about ongoing efforts, and even participated in making origami cranes

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was seen wearing a headscarf while visiting earthquake relief volunteers who were raising aid for the victims of the devastating disaster in Turkey and Syria.

Kate, along with her husband the Prince of Wales, William, visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in the UK. They spent time with the relief workers, learning about the ongoing efforts to raise and send funds to those affected by the earthquakes.

The generosity of the human spirit is at the heart of the Hayes Muslim Centre.



Since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, volunteers and charities – including those brought together by @decappeal - have raised millions to help. pic.twitter.com/jIRk8QAg6S — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 9, 2023

According to People, Kate's headscarf is from a brand called Élan, a Pakistani couture brand, and matches an outfit she wore on a visit in Pakistan back in 2019.

In the video, the British royals are even seen making origami cranes with two young women, who are raising funds by creating thousands of the paper birds.

Taking to social media, the couple wrote, 'The generosity of the human spirit is at the heart of the Hayes Muslim Centre. Since the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month, volunteers and charities have raised millions to help."

