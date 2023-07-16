Watch: Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri tries spicy food in Kerala, immediately 'regrets it'

One of them involves the use of fire in a dramatic presentation that surely makes for an unforgettable experience
Khalid Al Ameri, a popular Emirati influencer, is known to take up challenges and travel around the world creating engaging content.
He travels across the globe indulging in new experiences. On another such trip, Al Ameri travelled all the way to Kerala, India, to try some delicious food in the city.
In the video, Al Ameri is seen taking a bite of his dish from a traditional banana leaf. After he respectfully says "Bismillah", he takes a bite of the rice-based dish and says that he doesn't understand why people say that Indian food is spicy.
He says, "I don't know why they are saying this stuff is spicy. Not spicy at all. I am.."
Immediately after he says that, he pauses, as he feels the spice creep in. The visuals comically turn black-and-white and the camera then pans to his friend – who looks blissfully unaware.
The audio fades into a trending dialogue from 2023 Malayalam movie 'Romancham'.
The camera cuts after he says, "Oh God", making the short clip a hilarious one.
Al Ameri went on a South Asian tour – exploring their culture and trying out their food. But, he also churned out some hilarious videos from his time abroad as he tasted a popular biryani.
He also made a reference to a popular Bollywood movie, 'Chennai Express', in one of his videos that he shot on a train. Imitating Shah Rukh Khan, he leaned from a train to give a hand to his 'Deepika Padukone', Salama Mohamed.
