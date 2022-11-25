UAE: Khalid Al Ameri among 10 Emiratis, organisations honoured for supporting Pakistan over the years

The warmth, hospitality, love, and affection between the UAE and Pakistani communities are 'unprecedented', ambassador says

by Waheed Abbas Published: Fri 25 Nov 2022, 5:43 PM

The UAE is a model for development that the world should follow, said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Emirates.

While speaking at the “We Stand Together” event — hosted by Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day and commemorate over five decades of the Pakistan-UAE friendship — Tirmizi said the two countries share one soul.

“I have the honour of serving in this beautiful country for the second time. So it’s my second home. The kind of warmth, hospitality, love and affection that we find from the Pakistani community as well as the brothers and sisters from UAE is unprecedented,” he said.

“Pakistan was the first to set up an embassy in the UAE. In fact, Pakistan had sent its first ambassador six months before the UAE got independence. Pakistan played a critical role in setting up institutions of the UAE and that has been reciprocated by the UAE brothers in equal measures,” he said.

Hassan Afzaal Khan, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai; Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO, Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai, and many other well-known members of the Pakistani community and UAE nationals attended the event. A number of Emiratis and UAE institutions were also awarded for their contributions towards promoting and helping Pakistan over the years.

“In the last 12 years, I have seen a lot of development in terms of infrastructure. But I have seen more development in human resources. The quality of leadership in various sectors of the government is amazing,” the ambassador said.

He urged UAE nationals and his 1.6-million compatriots here to take their neighbours, friends, and colleagues to Pakistan and show them the country's tourism potential.

“Pakistan is a treasure in terms of tourism as five out of 15 peaks with 8,000m-plus peaks are in Pakistan. We also have over 100 peaks with over 7,000m in height. Take your friends, neighbours and colleagues to Pakistan to show them over 5,000 years of civilisation,” Tirmizi said.

Dr Omar Al Muthanna said the UAE is a beacon to all nationalities.

“(The UAE) brought to the world a successful model for a peaceful coexistence of diverse cultures and for being one of the fastest growing economies in the Arabian Gulf,” he said during an opening speech for the ceremony.

“There have been long-standing and close relations between the UAE and Pakistan on social, economic and cultural levels. Recent floods in Pakistan claimed the lives of a number of people and as a response to floods, the UAE leadership stood by Pakistani brothers and sent aid with the help of Pakistan Association Dubai to those who were affected by the natural calamity,” said Al Muthanna.

Dr Faisel Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, said the UAE is a land of peace, prosperity and endless possibilities. “The amazing vision of the UAE leadership has brought communities together in a melting pot of cultures to build a society of tolerance and diversity,” he said.

“It was an absolute honour to be part of these awards and be amongst the incredible people from the UAE and Pakistani community and to be reminded of the deep relationship between the two countries which literally goes back to day 1. Both the countries were always there for each other,” Khalid Al Ameri, Emirati blogger, columnist and motivational speaker, told Khaleej Times after receiving the award.

