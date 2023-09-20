Watch: Dog attacks man, causes serious injuries in shocking video

The man tries to hold his pet dog aloft, away from the bigger animal that attempts to attack him

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 3:18 PM

A shocking video has come to light from Sheffield, UK, that shows a man being attacked by a dog. The person sustained serious injuries after which the animal was seized by the police. The incident took place on Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, a man is seen holding his small pet dog aloft as another canine tries to get hold of it. As the man tries to keep his pet out of the reach of the attacking animal, he gets bitten by the bigger dog and falls down after losing balance.

The dog grabs the victim’s arm and refuses to let go until a red BMW car arrives and tries to chase away the animal.

According to a statement released by the South Yorkshire Police, the incident took place on Handsworth Road in Sheffield on the evening of September 19. The police said its officers, including forearms officers, reported to the scene after being called at about 5:40 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, who has not been named, “received serious injuries to his arm and chest but these are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening”. He was treated at a hospital.

Police said the dog is believed to have jumped over a wall to get to the street. It was seized and safely taken away from the location after the attack.

“We know these incidents will cause concern among those who live near the location, and for those who witnessed the incident this would have been upsetting,” said Chief Inspector Emma Cheney.

“We want to reassure people the dog has been seized and removed while we carry out our enquiries and determine exactly what happened. All incidents of this nature are treated with the utmost diligence, and we will investigate thoroughly to ensure the community is kept safe,” she added.

“We would like to thank members of the public and medical staff who came to the aid of the victim, who has been taken to hospital for treatment at this time,” Cheney said.

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that he plans to ban American XL Bully dogs by the end of this year calling them a “danger to our communities”. His announcement came shortly after a man was mauled to death by two dogs in Staffordshire and after an 11-year-old got injured in a dog attack in Birmingham.

