After attacks, British PM says American XL Bully dogs are dangerous and will be banned

According to the WHO, the Nipah Virus infection is a zoonotic illness, which means that it is transmitted from animals to humans
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday described American XL Bully dogs as a “danger to our communities” and announced plans to ban the breed following a public outcry after a series of recent attacks.
Sunak said he has asked government ministers to bring together police and canine experts to legally define the characteristics of the American XL Bully, which is not recognised as a breed by groups such as the Kennel Club in Britain or the American Kennel Club in the United States.
“It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast,’’ Sunak said in a video statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year.’’
The government has been under pressure to take action after an 11-year-old girl was attacked and seriously injured by an American XL Bully on Saturday in Birmingham, England. Those concerns deepened on Thursday after a man was killed in an attack that may have involved this type of dog.
“The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children,’’ Sunak said. “I share the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen.’’
Four breeds of dogs are currently banned in the United Kingdom: The pitbull terrier, the Japanese tosa, the dogo Argentino and the fila Brasileiro.
Some campaigners have called for the American XL Bully, which was originally bred from the American pit bull terrier, to be added to the list because they believe dangerous characteristics have been bred into the animals.
ALSO READ:
The XL Bully is not recognised as a breed by the UK’s Kennel Club, which has argued that no breed of dog is inherently dangerous. The organisation says breed-specific bans do not address the most important factors contributing to attacks, primarily irresponsible dog owners who train their dogs to be aggressive.
The bully breeds get their name because they were originally used in blood sports, such as bull baiting. The dogs have a muscular build and a heavier bone structure than pit bulls.
According to the WHO, the Nipah Virus infection is a zoonotic illness, which means that it is transmitted from animals to humans
Passengers alleged that they had to beg for food, told to drink water from bathroom faucets and asked not to start a revolution
North Kaibab is considered the most difficult of the Grand Canyon’s major inner trails, reports said
Apple's iPhone sales have been declining in the past few quarters as higher prices encouraged customers to delay switching out to newer models
Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies
One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations
The cave is Turkey's third-deepest, reaching nearly 1.3 kilometres below ground at its lowest point