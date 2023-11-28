Watch: Cancer patient surprised by dream Christmas wedding free of cost

The 21-hour-long procedure involved 140 medical professionals
A 23-year-old cancer patient in the UK recently got her dream Christmas wedding — completely free of cost.
To help Katelen Cheshire and her family as they navigated her third bout of cancer, Stanford Farm, a wedding venue in Shrewsbury, UK, decided to spread holiday cheer by organising her dream wedding at no cost.
The venue shared pictures from the Christmas-themed wedding. Katelen and Billy Green exchanged vows on November 20.
The organiser said, “As we hosted a free wedding for a local woman battling cancer for the third time, we were even more amazed by our suppliers who went above and beyond to make this day even more special. This just goes to show the incredible impact of a strong community and the endless power of love and compassion. Let's spread this heartwarming news and keep the spirit of kindness alive.”
A teaser from the wedding festivities was also shared on Facebook.
Speaking to BBC, Katelen said, “It was so breathtaking what everyone did, it blew everyone away. They all did amazing things to make mine and Billy's wedding miracle and we can't thank them enough.”
Cindy Edwards, who works with Stanford Farm, said, "I cried when we showed them. Katelen and Billy had no idea what we were doing. I was given the freedom to plan and a budget because it was free."
Cindy added that she hid all the suppliers in a separate barn to surprise the couple. "We all enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies, and it was delightful for the suppliers to witness what we had created."
