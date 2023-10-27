Watch: Black bears in China zoo perform viral ‘Flower Handshake’ dance

The video from a zoo in Tieling in China’s Liaoning province shows three bears mimicking TikTok's trending dance move shown to them by a visitor

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:11 PM

A video featuring a group of black bears mimicking a visitor inside a China zoo has surfaced online.

The clip opens to a group of three bears standing on their hind legs. A few seconds later, they are seen mimicking a visitor who introduces them to ‘Flower Handshake,’ a viral dance trend on TikTok. The video from a zoo in Tieling in China’s Liaoning province was shared on social media by CGTN.

Flower Handshake is a viral trend. It involves making fists and bringing them close to your head. Next, you need to rotate your hands in a circular motion.

The video's caption says: “Can you do the ‘Flower Handshake’ dance as well as this bear in China? Take a look at these eager black bears at a zoo in Tieling in China’s Liaoning province mimicking the trending dance move shown to them by a visitor. Do they have what it takes to go viral?” We think they do.

The clip has collected more than 11k views on social media.

Before this, the Hangzhou Zoo in China courted controversy after many people claimed the sun bears in its enclosure appeared to be human in bear costumes. In response, the zoo asserted that the bears in question were Malayan sun bears, which are the smallest subspecies of bears and are leaner than most bears, reported CNN.

A zoo spokesperson clarified that due to the high temperatures in the open enclosures, it is not possible for humans to wear thick bear costumes for hours, the report added.

