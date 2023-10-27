Viral video: 2-year-old driving pink convertible pulled over for 'speeding'

A police vehicle got behind her car, blared its sirens, and asked her to stop

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:57 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 5:16 PM

For most people, getting in trouble for traffic-related violations only happens after they turn teenagers — but it looks like Miss Rose Fern is an early bloomer.

On Tuesday, the two-year-old was pulled over by the police in the US town of Okarche for “exceeding the speed limit”, while she was driving around in her child-sized pink convertible.

Thanks to her cuteness, the toddler was let off with just a warning. The Okarche Police Department in Oklahoma has shared details about the incident on Facebook, much to the delight of local residents.

The police department posted a video of little Rose driving her car. We can see a police vehicle behind her car, asking her to stop by blaring the sirens.

The law enforcement agency wrote, “You know that sinking feeling that comes when you see police lights flashing in the rearview mirror? Well, one Okarche driver experienced just that yesterday evening. Two-year-old Rose Fern was exceeding the speed limit on Kansas in her pink convertible when Officer Maness noticed the mini-lawbreaker and took immediate action. Rose managed to talk her way out of a citation and received a warning instead. I’m sure her 'cuteness' had something to do with it. ~ Chief”.

The title of the clip read, “Mini lawbreaker.”

This post has gathered over 4k likes so far. Commenting on it, a user wrote, “Once again who doesn't love a small town!! Thanks Chief And officer Ashley for capturing this little speeder!”.

“Only 2 years old and no licence. Wonder how many points she'll get”, wrote another.

Some couldn’t get over the little girl’s adorable expressions.

A person cheekily inquired, “Does 'cuteness' work for adults as well? Asking for a friend.”

A few said that the scene “can't get better than this.”

ALSO READ: