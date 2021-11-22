Viral video: UK PM Johnson loses his place, rambles about 'Peppa' in bizarre speech

Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and repeatedly said 'forgive me'

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 4:16 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech to business leaders before relating an anecdote about his visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.

Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed and repeatedly said "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry.

He recovered, though, swiftly, talking about technology unicorns and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children's TV show, reports Reuters.

ALSO READ:

The video has since gone viral and posted online by several British news portals, including Sky News.

"Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place"



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he learned about "the power of UK creativity" by going to Peppa Pig World



Read today's top stories: https://t.co/4ozTbgvoxl pic.twitter.com/cCXw3JdYFX — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2021

"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," Johnson told the business executives. "I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools."

"Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?"