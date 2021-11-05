Video: Parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral clip

The shocked customer had opened the package in front of the delivery person.
CCTV operators in Brazil were reviewing footage as usual when they were greeted by a feathered friend.
A highway management company posted the video clip on Twitter, where it has garnered more than 260,000 views.
In the footage, the parrot - identified as a turquoise-fronted Amazon - is seen peeking into the camera a few times and ducking out of the way.
The company Arteris Planalto Sul wrote on Twitter that the employees had received a "special visitor."
The turquoise-fronted Amazon parrot is endangered in parts of Brazil, its natural habitat.
