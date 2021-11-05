Video: Parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral clip

Employees were reviewing footage as usual when they received a surprise visitor

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 12:08 PM

CCTV operators in Brazil were reviewing footage as usual when they were greeted by a feathered friend.

A highway management company posted the video clip on Twitter, where it has garnered more than 260,000 views.

In the footage, the parrot - identified as a turquoise-fronted Amazon - is seen peeking into the camera a few times and ducking out of the way.

The company Arteris Planalto Sul wrote on Twitter that the employees had received a "special visitor."

The turquoise-fronted Amazon parrot is endangered in parts of Brazil, its natural habitat.