Video: Man busy scrolling on mobile phone falls on metro track in India

The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house
Offbeat3 days ago
A man, who engrossed on his smartphone, missed his footing and fell from the platform onto the train tracks at a metro station in New Delhi.
The entire incident was caught on CCTV. A video clip showed the man walking across the platform, oblivious of his surroundings, and ending up on the tracks.
The incident took place on Friday at the Shahdara metro station in Delhi. The passenger, identified as Shailender Mehta, 58, had been scrolling on his smartphone and walking along the edge of the platform.
A few Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel quickly arrived on the scene and a member of the Quick Response Team (QRT), jumped on to the tracks, helped Shailendra free his foot from the track, and lifted him on to the safety of the platform before any train could arrive.
A video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by (CISF).
"A male passenger who was busy on his mobile phone while walking at the platform level slipped and fell down on the metro track from platform number 1. Constable Rothash Chandra of CISF QRT team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track, before arrival of a metro train," said a CISF statement.
Shailendra escaped unhurt, and only suffered minor bruises on his leg.
The first surprise for a pair of suburban homeowners in New Mexico was finding an armed burglar in their house
Offbeat3 days ago
Pillow Fight Championships took place in Florida where 16 men and eight women competed for the titles
Offbeat4 days ago
As Bidens add a tabby cat to their pets, here's a history of pets in the White House, from ponies to cows and a raccoon
Offbeat1 week ago
Shaheena Attarwala shares her journey on social media after watching her old home in the slums in a Netflix series.
Offbeat1 week ago
Kyle Hippchen was the real winner of SpaceX's first-of-its-kind sweepstakes
Offbeat1 week ago
Many viewers were outraged by the huge plot change made to the censored cut of the cult classic film
Offbeat1 week ago
If they fail to pay, the inmates could face 180 additional days behind bars
Offbeat1 week ago
This comes as several educators have been forced off work by the pandemic
Offbeat1 week ago