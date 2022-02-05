Video: Man busy scrolling on mobile phone falls on metro track in India

The traveller was rescued by security personnel.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 5:24 PM

A man, who engrossed on his smartphone, missed his footing and fell from the platform onto the train tracks at a metro station in New Delhi.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV. A video clip showed the man walking across the platform, oblivious of his surroundings, and ending up on the tracks.

The incident took place on Friday at the Shahdara metro station in Delhi. The passenger, identified as Shailender Mehta, 58, had been scrolling on his smartphone and walking along the edge of the platform.

A few Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel quickly arrived on the scene and a member of the Quick Response Team (QRT), jumped on to the tracks, helped Shailendra free his foot from the track, and lifted him on to the safety of the platform before any train could arrive.

A video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by (CISF).

"A male passenger who was busy on his mobile phone while walking at the platform level slipped and fell down on the metro track from platform number 1. Constable Rothash Chandra of CISF QRT team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track, before arrival of a metro train," said a CISF statement.

Shailendra escaped unhurt, and only suffered minor bruises on his leg.