This 2-day-old girl is already a multi-millionaire who owns a house worth £1 million

Barrie Drewitt Barlow revealed that he bought the little princess “a new house” over the weekend which is worth £1 million (around Dh4.6 million).
Barrie, a UK-based multi-millionaire, has gifted his two-day-old granddaughter a house worth £1 million and a £5-million (around Dh23.2 million) trust fund, reported The Daily Mail.
The Manchester-born businessman shared that his daughter Saffron gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday, June 24. The little one is named Marina Drewitt-Barlow-Tucker, he revealed.
Here's a post he shared with a series of photos:
Barrie also posted photos of his “two princesses” — daughter Saffron and granddaughter Marina.
Speaking to Ladbible, the happy grandfather said: “I am so proud of both Saffron and her husband Conor. They are very well matched. Now I have another princess to spoil and I cannot wait.”
Barrie revealed that besides buying his princess a house, he had also "instructed a team of interior designers to go in and totally renovate it for her".
"Aspen [Saffron's brother] just bought them a £5,000 (Dh23,210) Dior pram and pushchair,” he added.
