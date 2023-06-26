Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket offers residents more chances to win Dh15 million jackpot

Anyone purchasing two raffle tickets from the website or stores in the airport arrivals area will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 10:47 AM

Now, Abu Dhabi Big Ticket is giving more chances for residents to become a millionaire with its ‘buy 2 get 2 free’ promotion. Big Ticket, a popular raffle draw for cash prizes and luxury cars, has launched a new promotion offering customers additional opportunities to win during the upcoming Dh15 million grand prize draw.

With the promotion running until June 30, anyone who purchases two raffle tickets from the Big Ticket website or its stores in the arrivals area of the Al Ain Airport or the Abu Dhabi International Airport will receive an additional two tickets to the July 3 draw for free.

This gives them a higher chance of walking away with the Dh15 million grand prize. Also, customers who purchase tickets during this period enter the upcoming weekly e-draw and stand a chance to be one of 23 winners to walk away with Dh100,000 or Dh10,000.

In addition to the July 3 grand prize, seven other winners will walk away with guaranteed cash prizes, including Dh100,000 (second prize), Dh70,000 (third), Dh60,000 (fourth), Dh50,000 (fifth), 30,000 (sixth), and more.

The Big Ticket live draw on July 3 will begin at 7:30 pm.

