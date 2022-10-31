India: Assam man purchases two-wheeler with sackful of savings in coins

'Bina completed her DNA profiling, which suggested that she was of Goan origin, as her profiling 99.5% matched with Goan people', her attorney said
The story of a small businessman hailing from Assam's Karimganj district created a buzz when he brought a bike in exchange for a sack full of coins that he had saved in recent years.
Suranjan Roy, a resident of Ramkrishna Nagar area of Karimganj district and a small businessman, finally fulfilled his dream after buying his dream bike.
On Saturday evening, Suranjan went to the Abhi TVS showroom near his locality and expressed his desire to buy his dream bike to the showroom employees.
"He came to our showroom on Saturday evening. As per his wish, we showed him Apache 160 4V bike. After seeing the bike, the man told us that, he had Rs50,000 of coins and he wants to buy the bike in finance by depositing the amount as a downpayment," Barnali Paul, staff of the showroom said.
"Firstly we were shocked after having seen the sack full of coins but later, we discussed with our owner and decided to deliver the bike to the man," Paul added.
According to Suranjan Roy, he saved the coins for the past few years for the only purpose of bringing home the bike.
