In pictures: From slum girl to social media star; why teen model Maleesha Kharwa is going viral again

Maleesha Kharwe, a 15-year-old model has been making headlines once again.
The teen was discovered by Robert Hoffman in 2020 and is now the face of a luxury brand in India.
Robert Hoffman, of Step Up 2 fame, spotted her on the streets on Bandra when he was looking for talent for his music video. He was inspired by her story and ended up being a pillar of support for her through her journey.
A school-going girl, she wishes to become a supermodel but also strongly believes in receiving an education. In a recent win, she has has become part of a new campaign of 'Forest Essentials'.
The teenager sat in a car for the first time last year and documented her experience.
Kharwa has been part of a short film, featured on a magazine cover and has done other modelling gigs as well.
Take a look at her career through some of her work:
