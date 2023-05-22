Viral video: 15-year-old Indian model rises from the slum, becomes face of luxury brand

In a short video on Instagram, the teen has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum

By Web Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 6:10 PM

With over 225,000 followers on Instagram, Maleesha Kharwa, a luxury beauty brand model has a truly inspiring story.

Discovered by Robert Hoffman in 2020, Kharwa, at the tender age of 15 has been in multiple modelling campaigns and has featured in a short film.

In a short video on Instagram, the teen model has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum.

The model's Instagram bio is a testament to the the hardships she has had to face. "People say I live in a slum but I love my life! I hope to be a supermodel to help my family eat," says her inspiring bio.

Kharwa is now the face of a luxury brand called 'Forest Essentials' and in a video on Instagram, she is seen walking into a store with her face plastered across the showroom.

Take a look at her reaction:

Astounded and elated, Kharwa, takes a second outside the store to take it all in. Savouring the moment, she then steps into the branch to see herself on posters.

The video has garnered more than 5.5 million views and nearly 500,000 likes. Instagram users are inspired by her journey and have left encouraging comments on the heartwarming video.

