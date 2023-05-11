Watch: Man gets luxury sports car lifted by crane into $39 million flat, most expensive penthouse in Melbourne

Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 7:44 PM

People in the streets of Melbourne were recently stopped in their tracks by a jaw-dropping sight - a $2 million dollar car flying to the air near the most expensive penthouse building in the city.

Millionaire property investor Adrian Portelli, the owner of the luxury sports vehicle, decided that he wanted to keep the car inside his home - a $39 million penthouse. According to Australian media, Portelli said that buying the penthouse was a 'spontaneous decision', and that multiple windows had to be removed to get the car into the home.

The millionaire said that he decided to give his car a home in the penthouse (which he plans to use as a 'weekender') because it cannot be driven in city streets, and it was just sitting in a warehouse without being used.

