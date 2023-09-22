10-year-old boy, sister steal mother's car for joyride in Florida

The siblings were stopped by police over 300 kilometres from their home

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 22 Sep 2023, 6:01 PM

A 10-year-old boy and his sister, 11, from Florida, US, stole their mother’s car and went on a drive early morning before being reported missing on Thursday. The siblings were stopped by police over 300 kilometres from their home and later handed over to their mother.

The Alachua County Sheriff, on September 21, shared on Facebook that they stopped a white sedan on Interstate-75 highway in the city of Alachua on Thursday. Police said the “vehicle was reported stolen out of North Port, Florida causing deputies to conduct a high-risk traffic stop”.

When the car was pulled over at 3.50am, police found a 10-year-old boy at the wheel and his 11-year-old sister in the passenger seat. “Much to their surprise, Deputies observed a 10-year-old male driver exit the vehicle, along with his 11-year-old sister,” said the police.

In photos shared by the Alachua County Sheriff, the siblings can be seen coming out of their car with their hands in the air.

Officers learned that the boy and his older sister were reported missing to the North Port Police Department and the sedan they were travelling in belonged to their mother.

After the siblings’ morning joyride came to an abrupt end, their mother drove for about three hours to take custody of her children. The sheriff’s office said that she refused to press charges against her kids.

