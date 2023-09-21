Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hugs singer Kailash Kher on stage during live performance

The 'Teri Deewani' singer commends SRK's elegance and down-to-earth nature in a video doing the rounds on social media

by CT Desk Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 11:59 AM

Kailash Kher took to his Instagram account to share a video capturing a heartwarming moment when Shah Rukh Khan approached the stage and warmly embraced Kailash Kher, even kissing his hand.

In the video, Kailash Kher is heard expressing his admiration, saying, "Hum toh laad karte hai aapko (We adore you)." Shah Rukh looked suave in a maroon kurta paired with loose black pajamas and a saffron scarf around his neck. While Kailash Kher performed Saiyaan on stage, he praised King Khan's graciousness in his caption, noting that despite the presence of numerous film industry stars, Shah Rukh Khan made a special effort to greet him personally.

“Whenever we meet, we meet with great honour and respect. Actor Shah Rukh Khan greeting all the members of @bandkailasa demonstrates his elegance and humility. There were many film stars but Shahrukh especially came up to the stage and set an excellent example. No matter where one reaches, elegance leaves an impact of a man's personality. Fame/popularity is temporary," Kailash Kher wrote in Hindi in the caption.

ALSO READ: