Watch: Shah Rukh Khan hugs singer Kailash Kher on stage during live performance

The actor took to social media to share photos of her one-year-old joyfully playing with her toy
Kailash Kher took to his Instagram account to share a video capturing a heartwarming moment when Shah Rukh Khan approached the stage and warmly embraced Kailash Kher, even kissing his hand.
In the video, Kailash Kher is heard expressing his admiration, saying, "Hum toh laad karte hai aapko (We adore you)." Shah Rukh looked suave in a maroon kurta paired with loose black pajamas and a saffron scarf around his neck. While Kailash Kher performed Saiyaan on stage, he praised King Khan's graciousness in his caption, noting that despite the presence of numerous film industry stars, Shah Rukh Khan made a special effort to greet him personally.
“Whenever we meet, we meet with great honour and respect. Actor Shah Rukh Khan greeting all the members of @bandkailasa demonstrates his elegance and humility. There were many film stars but Shahrukh especially came up to the stage and set an excellent example. No matter where one reaches, elegance leaves an impact of a man's personality. Fame/popularity is temporary," Kailash Kher wrote in Hindi in the caption.
ALSO READ:
The actor took to social media to share photos of her one-year-old joyfully playing with her toy
In an exclusive chat with City Times, the Bollywood diva discussed the thriller's appeal on OTT, her chemistry with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, and how she always follows her dreams
Delivering hits after hits, the renowned playback singer, who was recently in Dubai, recounts his decades-long career in Bollywood and beyond
Recently in Dubai, the music producer talks about the pressures of re-inventing himself, upcoming collaborations in the city, and his advice to Gen-Z artistes
The artist is seen writing ‘SRK’ numerous times on a tablet
, starring SRK in the lead role, has emerged as a monumental success at the box office
In an exclusive chat , the Jaane Jaan actress said why SRK will always be special for Bollywood
The issue of teenage mental health and its fatal fallouts, no matter in which echelons of society it happens, needs more attention and immediate redressal