Fashion: JJ Valaya marks 30 years in design with grand show at India Couture Week

The glamorous couture pieces showcased the designer's core expertise

By PTI Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:16 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:18 PM

Ace designer JJ Valaya celebrated his 30th year in the fashion industry by presenting an extravagant collection at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi.

On Sunday evening, the designer showcased his collection 'ALMA', which encompassed everything Valaya did in the last three decades in the industry.

The glamorous couture pieces, which included both womenswear and menswear, were Indian in appearance but were steeped in the essence of Spain. 'ALMA' means soul in Spanish.

Valaya used rich pastel colours for the outfits, which included traditional motifs and designs of Spain as well as rich embroidery designs.

Models present creations by designer JJ Valaya during the FDCI India Couture Week in New Delhi on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

In the collection note, the couturier said, "Every year, for the past 30 years, my inspirational journeys start somewhere deep in my soul and are triggered by something visual that was arresting …this is where I start my research, dwelling on the visual treasures I chance upon either in books or through travel."

"It would be accurate to state that my intrigue for global cultures, (especially the ones connected with the Spice and Silk routes in one way or another) is my perennial love," he added.

The 15th edition of the fashion gala will conclude on July 31.