Bollywood actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra found dead in his apartment

The body has been sent for post mortem.

Instagram

By Our Reporter Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 4:22 PM

Bollywood actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra was found dead at his apartment in Versova in northwest Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The police have ruled out foul play and said he died of a heart attack.

Neighbours alerted the police after foul smell emanated from his apartment. A team broke open the door and found his body in the toilet, with no injuries. The body has been sent for post mortem.

The 36-year-old actor had complained of chest pain last week and doctors treated him and sent him home. Known as Bramha Mishra, he is originally from Bhopal and has been living alone in Mumbai. His brother Sandeep was informed about his death.

He was best known for his role as Lalit in the web series Mirzapur. Divyendu Mishra, who also acted with him in the series, said on Instagram: "RIP Bramha Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone."

Bramha had also acted in Haseen Dillruba (2012), Chor Chor Super Chor (2013) and Kesari (2019).