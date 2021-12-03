Bollywood actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra found dead in his apartment

He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
Newsmakers3 months ago
Bollywood actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra was found dead at his apartment in Versova in northwest Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. The police have ruled out foul play and said he died of a heart attack.
Neighbours alerted the police after foul smell emanated from his apartment. A team broke open the door and found his body in the toilet, with no injuries. The body has been sent for post mortem.
The 36-year-old actor had complained of chest pain last week and doctors treated him and sent him home. Known as Bramha Mishra, he is originally from Bhopal and has been living alone in Mumbai. His brother Sandeep was informed about his death.
He was best known for his role as Lalit in the web series Mirzapur. Divyendu Mishra, who also acted with him in the series, said on Instagram: "RIP Bramha Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone."
Bramha had also acted in Haseen Dillruba (2012), Chor Chor Super Chor (2013) and Kesari (2019).
He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.
Newsmakers3 months ago
She died of a heart attack at her residence on Saturday morning.
Newsmakers3 months ago
'Paka' deals with tales of revenge that spanned across generations in a remote village in Kerala.
Newsmakers3 months ago
Her management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, revealed the news of the singer’s demise to Variety.
Newsmakers3 months ago
The digital event bids to unlock philanthropic donations upwards of $3.5 million from worldwide donors to be allocated to post Covid-19 pandemic missions.
Newsmakers3 months ago
She was 70-years-old.
Newsmakers3 months ago
Born into a family of Indian-Fijian heritage, food has been at the centre of his existence for as long as he can remember.
Newsmakers3 months ago
The shocking action was based on a case registered by the police in February this year.
Newsmakers4 months ago